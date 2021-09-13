Show You Care
Scattered storms for some this morning

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered rain and storms will be possible along and north of Highway 30 as you head out the door this morning. This will wrap up by this afternoon for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s.

We get a break from the storms, but another chance of scattered activity is possible tonight with a chance of storms tomorrow. This is all due to a stalled front hanging around the area. That will eventually pass through tomorrow and we will be dry by the middle of the week, with highs in the upper 70s, low 80s. Another chance of storms for the end of the week and temperatures ramp up to the upper 80s by the weekend. Have a great day!

