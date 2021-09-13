Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries

Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 81 reported incidents of the benches collapsing, breaking or falling apart, and four reported injuries resulting from falls.

The product in question is the Ivena 20-inch teak shower bench.

It was sold online and at Costco stores across the nation from October 2018 through June of this year.

There is a label on the bench that reads “100 percent wood from well-managed forests.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should return the product to Costco for a full refund.

The company is also directly reaching out to people who bought one.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
Investigation after report of gunshots near University of Iowa building
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Cooler north, warmer south for Sunday.
A split in temperatures north to south, storms possible tonight
Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates.
Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in...
Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight

Latest News

Siggi, a puppy born with rare inverted paws, got a new leash on life.
Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday
The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing...
US Capitol security fences going back up ahead of rally