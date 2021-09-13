Popoli Ristorante & Sullivan’s Bar to reopen September 28

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Popoli Ristorante and Sullivan’s Bar announced plans to reopen to the general public at 4 p.m. on September 28.

In a press release, the restaurant said Managing Partner Steve Van Fleet is guiding the creation of the menu, which will feature modern Italian and American food with a focus on locally sourced ingredients.

More specifically, the restaurant says the menu will feature house made pasta specialties, steaks, fresh seafood and daily special selections.

The Cedar Rapids-based restaurant, located at 101 3rd Avenue Southwest, paused operations in December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

