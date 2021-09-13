Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Popoli Ristorante & Sullivan’s Bar to reopen September 28

Popoli Restaurant in Cedar Rapids.
Popoli Restaurant in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Popoli Ristorante and Sullivan’s Bar announced plans to reopen to the general public at 4 p.m. on September 28.

In a press release, the restaurant said Managing Partner Steve Van Fleet is guiding the creation of the menu, which will feature modern Italian and American food with a focus on locally sourced ingredients.

More specifically, the restaurant says the menu will feature house made pasta specialties, steaks, fresh seafood and daily special selections.

The Cedar Rapids-based restaurant, located at 101 3rd Avenue Southwest, paused operations in December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
Investigation after report of gunshots near University of Iowa building
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Cooler north, warmer south for Sunday.
A split in temperatures north to south, storms possible tonight
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in...
Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight
A bell on the Luther College campus in Decorah, Iowa.
Luther College professor wants full breadth of 9/11 history taught

Latest News

The Linn County Juvenile Detention Center is working to fill some counselor positions.
Working Iowa: Linn County Youth Detention Center in need of intervention counselors
Police investigating death of woman in Des Moines home
In this Sept. 2, 2021, photo Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks about the Rural Reinvestment Task...
Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Iowa on Wednesday