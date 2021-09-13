Police arrest man after report of gunshots in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a man as they investigated a report of gunshots on the city’s northeast side Sunday night.
Officials said it happened after they were called to the alley behind the 1700 block of C Avenue Northeast around 9 p.m.
Police said they saw a man who tried to run away and ignored multiple commands to stop. Police were able to apprehend the man a short time later.
The man refused to give officers his name, but was later identified as 20-year-old Malachi Handley.
Handley faces a charge of interference with official acts.
No one was hurt in the shooting, but officials found several shell casings and damage to a home and an unoccupied vehicle in the area.
