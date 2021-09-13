Show You Care
“The people that were supposed to be there for him failed him. And one of those people were the student resource officer.”

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ”SRO’s have no place in learning environments police officers should not be there to condition our students specifically our minority students whether that’s low income or racial minority. they should not be there to control or discipline or order to this extent over students.”

Angelina Ramirez is a member of the Advocate for Social Justice and was one of the speakers for the “say not to SRO’s” event that was at Mckinley Middle School. She says one of her friends had a bad experience with a School Resource Officer.

“The target was kind of put on him, every time he spoke out of line or spoke in class or was on his phone or was late it was always a matter for the resource officer. It wasn’t a matter of a teacher pulling him aside and talking to him.” Ramirez says. “And when he started showing signs of not being able to focus in class or having trouble focusing ADHD symptoms all of those things. Instead of a mental health professional, he was a target more so by the resource officer to the point where eventually he was being searched every day for a noncriminal offense.”

Ramirez says when he turned 18, he suffered from depression and overdosed on pills.

Advocates for Social Justice are wanting schools to use the SRO funds for mental health therapists, nurses, and social workers to better help student issues.

“These students are going to have tougher times in their life afterward you know that stuff again like I said no matter what some people think no matter how small it may seem to some people it’s really a large issue in our community,” says Ture Morrow, the Founder of Advocate for Social Justice.

Cedar Rapids Police say the SRO program is meant to build better relationships with students

Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush will give an update on the program at Monday night’s school board meeting.

