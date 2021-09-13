Show You Care
No major changes forecast as RNC discusses 2024 calendar

Precinct secretary Michelle Anderson counts votes for Republican candidates during a caucus in...
Precinct secretary Michelle Anderson counts votes for Republican candidates during a caucus in Nevada, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 1, 2016.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By MEG KINNARD, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Republican National Committee is formulating its 2024 presidential nominating calendar and a key figure says he doesn’t anticipate any major changes to the order of early-state contests.

South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick told The Associated Press on Monday that he felt the party’s voting calendar would stay the same for the next cycle. He spoke ahead of meetings this week with the other members of the RNC’s Presidential Primary Process Committee. Their recommendations go next to the RNC’s Rules Committee.

The gathering comes after a 2020 primary process that saw some states opting not to hold GOP nominating contests, instead throwing their support behind the incumbent president.

