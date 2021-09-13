Show You Care
Lemme Elementary offers students multi-stall gender neutral bathrooms in addition to gender specific bathrooms

By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Every Iowa City School has gender neutral bathrooms for students and faculty to use.

Officials with the Iowa City Community School District say gender neutral bathrooms in school buildings allow students to have a choice and feel safe when they need to use the restroom.

Lemme Elementary is the one school with a designated restroom with multiple gender-neutral stalls.

“The ones at Lemme have multi-stalls, but they’re ceiling to floor so they’re really personal,” said Director of Diversity & Cultural Responsiveness Laura Gray.

Students have the option to use the gender neutral restrooms or gender specific restrooms. Either way, Gray says there’s often supervision.

“Most times when there’s multiple students gong to use the restroom, there’s supervision,” she said. “So like there’s adult supervision when the whole class goes to use the restroom or when multiple students go to use the restroom.”

Lemme is the only school that currently has these specific gender neutral bathrooms. They came as part of a recent building addition. But school officials say the concept has always been included in administrative guidelines that help keep the LGBTQ plus community safe.

“They really just say, in addition to keeping students safe and away from harassment, so on and so forth, here’s an addendum, some things you need to remember that we’re expecting everyone to adhere to,” said Gray.

But they emphasize that these restrooms are for anyone to use at any time.

“Sometimes we just have students who want more privacy and they’ll choose the gender neutral restrooms,” said Gray. “So it’s really just a student preference.”

