Johnson County American Rescue Plan funding meeting planned for Monday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County will hold another public input session for their American Rescue Plan funding on Monday.

The board of supervisors and ARPA leadership team will lead the meeting.

County officials are seeking the public’s input on how to spend its $29.3 million.

The federal funding guidelines require the money go towards projects like supporting public health response, addressing negative economic impacts, and more.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Coralville Public Library on 5th Street.

