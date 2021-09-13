Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Johnson County American Rescue Plan funding meeting planned for Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County will hold another public input session for their American Rescue Plan funding on Monday.

The board of supervisors and ARPA leadership team will lead the meeting.

County officials are seeking the public’s input on how to spend its $29.3 million.

The federal funding guidelines require the money go towards projects like supporting public health response, addressing negative economic impacts, and more.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Coralville Public Library on 5th Street.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
Investigation after report of gunshots near University of Iowa building
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Cooler north, warmer south for Sunday.
A split in temperatures north to south, storms possible tonight
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in...
Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight
A bell on the Luther College campus in Decorah, Iowa.
Luther College professor wants full breadth of 9/11 history taught

Latest News

In this Sept. 2, 2021, photo Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks about the Rural Reinvestment Task...
Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Iowa on Wednesday
Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates.
Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates
It’s been five years since the wave started. A tradition where fans take a moment to put...
Cancer survivor experiences “The Wave” as a patient and inside the stadium