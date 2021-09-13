Show You Care
Iowa City Schools likely to implement mask mandate after ruling

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - School district officials in Iowa City said that their district is likely to implement a face mask mandates for all people in school buildings in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling on Monday.

Superintendent Matt Degner said that the district will discuss the result of the ruling at the district’s board meeting on Tuesday, September 14, indicating that a mask mandate was likely to be chosen by board members at that time.

“While the options will be reviewed and discussed during the Board Meeting, we strongly encourage all students and staff to wear a mask to school tomorrow as we anticipate the District implementing a mask requirement for all individuals in school buildings. We will provide an update following Tuesday night’s meeting that will detail the District’s plan,” Degner said, in an email to parents.

A federal judge ruled on Monday that the state’s ban on school districts implementing mask mandates should not be enforced, on a temporary basis, due to it potentially conflicting with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, among other reasons.

Read the full letter to parents from the Iowa City Community School District below:

Dear Families and Staff,

On Monday, September 13, 2021, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order regarding the State of Iowa’s current mask requirement ban. The mask requirement ban prevented local school districts, cities, and counties from enacting their own mask requirement. With the temporary restraining order granted, until further notice, school districts in Iowa can require facemasks in schools. 

The Board of Directors will discuss these developments and determine the next steps at the Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday, September 14. While the options will be reviewed and discussed during the Board Meeting, we strongly encourage all students and staff to wear a mask to school tomorrow as we anticipate the District implementing a mask requirement for all individuals in school buildings. We will provide an update following Tuesday night’s meeting that will detail the District’s plan. 

We appreciate your cooperation as we continue our efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in our community.  #ICCSDtogether

Sincerely, Matt Degner

Superintendent

Iowa City Community School District

