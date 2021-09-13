Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates.

Groups gathered outside the governor’s mansion on Saturday.

It comes as the three major hospitals in Des Moines require employees to be vaccinated, along with both major hospitals in Cedar Rapids.

Kari Gates is a nurse who said she would rather be fired than take the vaccine.

“We want medical freedom, body autonomy,” Gates said. “Our patients always have the right to choose and the right to refuse. That’s how medicine has always been. And since COVID-19, that has all went out the window, and we want the right to choose just like our patients have.”

Earlier this year, Governor Reynolds banned cities, counties, and schools from requiring masks.

She also banned vaccine passports in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
Investigation after report of gunshots near University of Iowa building
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Cooler north, warmer south for Sunday.
A split in temperatures north to south, storms possible tonight
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in...
Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight
A bell on the Luther College campus in Decorah, Iowa.
Luther College professor wants full breadth of 9/11 history taught

Latest News

With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19
A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17,...
Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law
Masks
Iowa judge considers whether to halt state mask ban law