Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates.

Groups gathered outside the governor’s mansion on Saturday.

It comes as the three major hospitals in Des Moines require employees to be vaccinated, along with both major hospitals in Cedar Rapids.

Kari Gates is a nurse who said she would rather be fired than take the vaccine.

“We want medical freedom, body autonomy,” Gates said. “Our patients always have the right to choose and the right to refuse. That’s how medicine has always been. And since COVID-19, that has all went out the window, and we want the right to choose just like our patients have.”

Earlier this year, Governor Reynolds banned cities, counties, and schools from requiring masks.

She also banned vaccine passports in Iowa.

