First Lady Jill Biden to visit Iowa on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Jill Biden will be in Des Moines on Wednesday to speak at Des Moines Area Community College.

ABC News reports the First Lady will join Rep. Cindy Axne to highlight the Biden Administration’s efforts to support families through the American Rescue Plan and its Build Back Better agenda.

Jill Biden and Rep. Cindy Axne are set to visit the college at 3:45 p.m.

