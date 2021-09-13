Show You Care
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Iowa on Wednesday

Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Jill Biden will be in Des Moines on Wednesday to speak at Des Moines Area Community College.

ABC News reports the First Lady will join Rep. Cindy Axne to highlight the Biden Administration’s efforts to support families through the American Rescue Plan and its Build Back Better agenda.

Jill Biden and Rep. Cindy Axne are set to visit the college at 3:45 p.m.

