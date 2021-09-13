Show You Care
Departing FDA officials say COVID-19 booster vaccines not needed

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A group of scientists, specializing in vaccines, don’t believe the general public needs a COVID-19 booster shot right now.

Two Food and Drug Administration leaders, who will be stepping down in the coming weeks, as well as other international scientists, published a paper in the medical journal The Lancet on Monday.

They argue the current COVID-19 vaccine supply could save more lives if used in people who are not yet vaccinated.

Researchers say they reviewed a number of trials and studies. They found that the vaccine is highly effective against both symptomatic and severe disease from the main variants.

However, they also found that efficacy against symptomatic disease is somewhat less for the delta variant.

The scientists say right now, more studies are needed on the variant-based boosters before there could be a widespread need for them.

The study comes as U.S. federal health officials are set to announce plans for booster shots to be offered this fall.

At a news conference last month in Geneva, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization, also said the data does not indicate that boosters are needed. Swaminathan also warned of a potentially more dire situation if high-income countries begin administering boosters before poorer countries get the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

