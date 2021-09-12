Show You Care
Work Release Escape: Jesus Manuel Diaz

[none]
[none](AP Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for a man who failed to report to the Davenport facility as required Sunday morning. 40-year-old Jesus Manuel Diaz was convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault-3rd or Subsequent Offense in Scott County.

Officials say he is a 40-year-old Hispanic male, height 5′ 5″, and weighs 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on July 21, 2021.

Persons with information on Diaz’s whereabouts should contact local police.

