Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget

In this Sept. 2, 2021, photo Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks about the Rural Reinvestment Task...
In this Sept. 2, 2021, photo Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks about the Rural Reinvestment Task Force during a meeting with local officials in Indianola, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Congressional Democrats have set out to pass ambitious bills with historic expansions of the social safety net and long-sought new programs.

But that’s not how many politically vulnerable Democrats are selling them at home. For them, Washington’s spending boom has become a chance to deliver the goods, and win headlines and perhaps bipartisan support in their districts.

Iowa rep. Cindy Axne was slow to get behind a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and was unhappy none of the money was targeted for a home state industry, ethanol and biodiesel.

In the weeks since, she’s won assurances from congressional leaders that a separate multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint will include money for the renewable fuels. And now she’s on board.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

