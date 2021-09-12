Show You Care
‘Together We Achieve’ sending supplies for Ida survivors

A Cedar Rapids-based organization is searching for volunteers and donations to support the relief effort in Texas following a devastating winter storm.(Together We Achieve)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ‘Together We Achieve’ is asking for donations to help survivors of Hurricane Ida.

The group posted a picture on their Facebook, saying the founder is taking this truck load of supplies to Louisiana. He is also making a trip for more supplies along the way; for items like water, diapers, and charcoal.

People can donate money the following ways.

