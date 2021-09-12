‘Together We Achieve’ sending supplies for Ida survivors
Sep. 12, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ‘Together We Achieve’ is asking for donations to help survivors of Hurricane Ida.
The group posted a picture on their Facebook, saying the founder is taking this truck load of supplies to Louisiana. He is also making a trip for more supplies along the way; for items like water, diapers, and charcoal.
People can donate money the following ways.
- Venmo: @togetherweachieve
- PayPal: office@togetherweachieve.org
- CashApp: $togetherweachieve
- Online: togetherweachieve.org
