Stalled front brings rain chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a brief return to summer-like heat this weekend, rain chances along with cooler temperatures are back in the forecast this week. Look for scattered activity possible Sunday night into early Monday and again late Monday into Tuesday. The most likely areas to see rain Monday are along and north of Highway 30 with more widespread activity on Tuesday. Overall totals appear to be light. After the front moves out, sunshine and drier weather takes us through midweek. Another summer-like warm-up is possible by next weekend.

