A split in temperatures north to south, storms possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It will be a tale of two weather regimes across the area over the next couple of days as a front gets hung up in the state.

Along and north of U.S. Highway 20 today, mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are expected. South of that line, a little more sun and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s, with the warmest temperatures south of Interstate 80.

Storms are possible along and north of Highway 30 tonight, with a similar split in temperatures for highs on Monday. That day is followed by another storm chance Monday night.

Eventually, the front moves through Tuesday, which could generate an additional round of some showers and storms. But, it also leaves all of eastern Iowa cooler for midweek before another warmup toward next weekend.

