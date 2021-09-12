Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A split in temperatures north to south, storms possible tonight

By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It will be a tale of two weather regimes across the area over the next couple of days as a front gets hung up in the state.

Along and north of U.S. Highway 20 today, mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are expected. South of that line, a little more sun and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s, with the warmest temperatures south of Interstate 80.

Storms are possible along and north of Highway 30 tonight, with a similar split in temperatures for highs on Monday. That day is followed by another storm chance Monday night.

Eventually, the front moves through Tuesday, which could generate an additional round of some showers and storms. But, it also leaves all of eastern Iowa cooler for midweek before another warmup toward next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gun and target symbol.
Man apparently shot during attempted robbery in Cedar Falls
Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant
A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17,...
Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law
Jim Cleere’s family has still not been able to bring his remains back to Iowa, 20 years after...
Iowa widow shares husband’s last voicemail from 9/11
Kennedy is dominant at Kingston Stadium taking a 48-7 win from Washington
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone - Week 3

Latest News

Cooler north, warmer south for Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
A cold front is expected to push through Sunday which could limit highs on Sunday for our...
A Return to Seasonal
A cold front is expected to push through Sunday which could limit highs on Sunday for our...
First Alert Forecast
Very hot conditions, but otherwise quiet, for Saturday.
Much hotter weather for all, for one day