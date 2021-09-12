Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Explosion at Georgia apartment complex collapses part of building

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.
Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta.

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps.

Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

They did not immediately release any information about injuries.

Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed on the left side.

Thornton said she saw a couple people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gun and target symbol.
Man apparently shot during attempted robbery in Cedar Falls
A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17,...
Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law
Jim Cleere’s family has still not been able to bring his remains back to Iowa, 20 years after...
Iowa widow shares husband’s last voicemail from 9/11
Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in...
Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight

Latest News

Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Firefighters advance on blaze that closed part of California freeway
[none]
Work Release Escape: Jesus Manuel Diaz
A gun and target symbol.
Cedar Rapids Police Investigating Assault and Shooting Incident
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities