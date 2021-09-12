Show You Care
Preparedness kits made for underserved families as public service on Sept. 11

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Events held across eastern Iowa honored first responders and lessons learned on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Volunteers at Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids put together more than 1,200 preparedness kits for underprivileged families. People with United Way and the Iowa Veterans Perspective said a disaster could happen at any time, and people need to have supplies ready.

“You don’t know if it might be another September 11th, a derecho, or flood,” Sara Robinson of Iowa Veterans Perspective, said. “If you have these items ready in your homes, you can have the peace of mind that you need to know that if something does happen.”

