Oregon, Iowa enter top 5; Arkansas has 1st ranking since ‘16

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz paces the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz paces the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 27-17. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Oregon and Iowa are the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents.

The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4. Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.

And Arkansas was rewarded for its home win over Texas with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20. Alabama remained No. 1, Georgia stayed at No. 2 and Oklahoma rose to No. 3. Ohio State fell from third to ninth. Iowa State dropped from No. 9 to No. 14.

