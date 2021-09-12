Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Northern Iowa sinks turnover-prone Sac State 34-16

FILE-Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley leads his team onto the field for an NCAA college...
FILE-Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley leads his team onto the field for an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.(Matthew Putney | AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Theo Day threw for two touchdowns, Vance McShane ran for two and Northern Iowa defeated Sacramento State 34-16.

Day had both of his touchdown passes in the third quarter when the Panthers scored four touchdowns to erase a 9-7 halftime deficit. Two of those touchdowns came after turnovers. Overall the Hornets had six giveaways.

Spencer Cuvelier led the Panthers with 15 total tackles and two fumble recoveries. Korby Sander, Benny Sapp III, and Omar Brown each finished with an interception.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gun and target symbol.
Man apparently shot during attempted robbery in Cedar Falls
Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant
A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17,...
Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law
Jim Cleere’s family has still not been able to bring his remains back to Iowa, 20 years after...
Iowa widow shares husband’s last voicemail from 9/11
Kennedy is dominant at Kingston Stadium taking a 48-7 win from Washington
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone - Week 3

Latest News

No. 7 Iowa State survives against Northern Iowa, 16-10
Family and friends gathered in Swisher to watch UNI graduate Jessica Heims compete in the...
More than 100 gather in Swisher to watch Heims throw in Tokyo
Jessica Heims holds the U.S. record for the F64 discus throw
Two Iowans are realizing their paralympic dreams
National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) walks off the field...
Bills sign 3rd-round draft pick, former UNI tackle, Spencer Brown to 4-year deal