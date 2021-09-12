Show You Care
No. 9 Iowa beats No. 10 Iowa St 27-17 to keep Cy-Hawk Trophy

Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb (79) hoists the Cy-Hawk Trophy as their team shouts the Iowa fight song celebrating their 27-17 win over Iowa State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown and No. 10 Iowa ran its winning streak against No. 9 Iowa State to six games with a 27-17 victory that ruined the biggest home game in Cyclones history.

In the first Cy-Hawk game matching ranked teams, the Hawkeyes were not about to play the foil for Iowa State’s feel-good story. Iowa turned four takeaways into 20 points, ran its overall winning streak to eight games and its winning streak against ranked teams to five.

Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.

