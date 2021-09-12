Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Luther College professor wants full breadth of 9/11 history taught

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - 20 years after 9/11, one teacher at Luther College said he worries about how it was taught to students born just before, or even after, the event happened.

“The students who are enrolled here have no living memory. Some are even born after it,” Todd Green, associate professor of religion at the school, said.

Green also teaches classes on Islamophobia. He wants some of the issues that came after 9/11 to be taught along with the attacks.

“It’s possible, both, to remember the lives lost on that day, the innocent people who died in the Pentagon, and the World Trade Center, and the field in Pennsylvania, to remember the first responders who died, and honor their lives. And really continue to grieve those, collectively, as a nation,” Green said. “And, also have empathy for, and compassion for, all of the lives that were affected in the aftermath of 9/11 due to the war on terror.”

Green said, when teaching about 9/11, people need to know what led to events, honor those who died, but also how it impacts others.

“When we have the mantra of ‘never forget’ but we only remember the lives lost on that day, which we should remember, and don’t remember the lives lost or lives negatively impacted after that day under the mantra of ‘never forget,’ under the foreign policy and the domestic policy that was fueled by that call never to forget, then we are not doing a service to the dignity of human lives across the world,” Green said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gun and target symbol.
Man apparently shot during attempted robbery in Cedar Falls
A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17,...
Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law
Jim Cleere’s family has still not been able to bring his remains back to Iowa, 20 years after...
Iowa widow shares husband’s last voicemail from 9/11
Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in...
Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight

Latest News

A man works on putting together emergency preparedness kits at the Veterans Memorial Building...
Preparedness kits made for underserved families as public service on Sept. 11
Shots fired in Iowa City.
Investigation after shots heard near Calvin Hall in Iowa City
University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
Investigation after report of gunshots near University of Iowa building
Preparedness kits in Cedar Rapids.
Hundred of 'preparedness kits' made for underprivileged families