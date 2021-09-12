Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Investigation after report of gunshots near University of Iowa building

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement sent out a notification to the University of Iowa campus community early on Sunday morning after a report of shots being fired.

At around 3:18 a.m, the school sent out a Hawk Alert for a report of gunshots near Calvin Hall, located on West Jefferson Street. University of Iowa Police said that the people who may have been involved likely fled the area before investigators arrived.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. Police advised campus members to go about normal activities at around 4:37 a.m., but to remain aware of their surroundings.

Anybody with information is asked to call the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at (319) 335-5022.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gun and target symbol.
Man apparently shot during attempted robbery in Cedar Falls
A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17,...
Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law
Jim Cleere’s family has still not been able to bring his remains back to Iowa, 20 years after...
Iowa widow shares husband’s last voicemail from 9/11
Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in...
Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight

Latest News

A man works on putting together emergency preparedness kits at the Veterans Memorial Building...
Preparedness kits made for underserved families as public service on Sept. 11
A bell on the Luther College campus in Decorah, Iowa.
Luther College professor wants full breadth of 9/11 history taught
Shots fired in Iowa City.
Investigation after shots heard near Calvin Hall in Iowa City
Preparedness kits in Cedar Rapids.
Hundred of 'preparedness kits' made for underprivileged families