Investigation after report of gunshots near University of Iowa building

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement sent out a notification to the University of Iowa campus community early on Sunday morning after a report of shots being fired.

At around 3:18 a.m, the school sent out a Hawk Alert for a report of gunshots near Calvin Hall, located on West Jefferson Street. University of Iowa Police said that the people who may have been involved likely fled the area before investigators arrived.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. Police advised campus members to go about normal activities at around 4:37 a.m., but to remain aware of their surroundings.

Anybody with information is asked to call the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at (319) 335-5022.

