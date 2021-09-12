Cedar Rapids Police Investigating Assault and Shooting Incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday, September 12 at 5:15 a.m. Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of 12th Street NE for an assault. Callers indicated a female was being assaulted by a male and gunshots were discharged.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 21-year old female who had sustained non-life threatening injuries as the result of an apparent assault by 34-year-old David Rafael Walker.

Walker had left the residence prior to officers’ arrival. At approximately the same time as the assault call, a male had presented by private vehicle at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The male was identified as the assault suspect, David Walker. Several witnesses have been interviewed and individuals involved in the incident have been identified.

Based on the preliminary investigation, an 18-year old relative of the female victim shot at Walker during the assault. At this time, Walker has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury. He was treated at the hospital and subsequently transferred to the Linn County Correctional Center.

There is an active investigation. Investigators will continue to work with the Linn County Attorney’s Office to determine if any additional charges will be filed related to the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.