Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A Return to Seasonal

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After an unseasonably hot Saturday, we are looking at more near-seasonal conditions to end the weekend.

A cold front is expected to push through which could limit highs on Sunday for our northern and central zones. Depending on how long the front takes to pass through, some in the south could still see heat Sunday afternoon before cooling behind the front Monday. This front also brings small rain chances overnight Sunday into early Monday.

Small rain chances linger through early next week along with temperatures eventually returning to the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of an incident involving a car crashing into a funeral...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids funeral service building
Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant
Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan
Iowa Sheriff says he will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Two hurt in stabbing in Cedar Rapids
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Gov. Reynolds: ‘Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps’

Latest News

A cold front is expected to push through Sunday which could limit highs on Sunday for our...
First Alert Forecast
Very hot conditions, but otherwise quiet, for Saturday.
Much hotter weather for all, for one day
Very hot conditions, but otherwise quiet, for Saturday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The heat is on