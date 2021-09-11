A Return to Seasonal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After an unseasonably hot Saturday, we are looking at more near-seasonal conditions to end the weekend.

A cold front is expected to push through which could limit highs on Sunday for our northern and central zones. Depending on how long the front takes to pass through, some in the south could still see heat Sunday afternoon before cooling behind the front Monday. This front also brings small rain chances overnight Sunday into early Monday.

Small rain chances linger through early next week along with temperatures eventually returning to the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.