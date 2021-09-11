Officers identified in Jones County fatal officer-involved shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released the names of the officers involved in the August 31 officer-involved shooting of a Jones County man.

The law enforcement officials identified were:

Jones County Deputy Tim Miller (three years of law enforcement experience)

Jones County Deputy James Rickels (six years of law enforcement experience)

Anamosa Police Officer Tyler Hunt (eight years law enforcement experience)

Anamosa Police Sergeant Nick Brokaw (nine years law enforcement experience)

One additional Anamosa police officer involved in the shooting was identified as having two years of law enforcement experience, but not identified by name.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Division that all officers and deputies involved have cooperated with the investigation and willingly participated in the interview process.

Once completed, the DCI and State Fire Marshal’s Office will forward its’ investigative report to the Iowa Attorney General for review.

