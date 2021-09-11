Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officers identified in Jones County fatal officer-involved shooting

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took...
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place at the property along 42nd Street south of Martelle.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released the names of the officers involved in the August 31 officer-involved shooting of a Jones County man.

The law enforcement officials identified were:

Jones County Deputy Tim Miller (three years of law enforcement experience)

Jones County Deputy James Rickels (six years of law enforcement experience)

Anamosa Police Officer Tyler Hunt (eight years law enforcement experience)

Anamosa Police Sergeant Nick Brokaw (nine years law enforcement experience)

One additional Anamosa police officer involved in the shooting was identified as having two years of law enforcement experience, but not identified by name.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Division that all officers and deputies involved have cooperated with the investigation and willingly participated in the interview process.

Once completed, the DCI and State Fire Marshal’s Office will forward its’ investigative report to the Iowa Attorney General for review.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Div. of Criminal Investigation: Xavior Harrelson still missing following search of wooded area
Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools
Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
First responders are at the scene of an incident involving a car crashing into a funeral...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids funeral service building
Cancellation of show starring Ed Asner in Cedar Rapids leads local theatre to close brick and...
Cancellation of show starring Ed Asner in Cedar Rapids leads local theatre to close brick and mortar location

Latest News

Michael Weinstock was a firefighter in New York City during 9/11
Univ. of Iowa alum, former NYC firefighter reflects on 9/11
Masks
Iowa judge considers whether to halt state mask ban law
FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa....
Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges