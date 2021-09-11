Much hotter weather for all, for one day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our well-advertised day of much warmer temperatures is here, with conditions feeling a lot more like summer for Saturday.

Highs reach into the upper 80s to mid 90s with a bit of humidity to the air, as well. This mugginess could push heat index readings toward the upper 90s at times during the mid-afternoon hours. Breezy conditions help offset that just a bit, as well as some upper level wildfire smoke and passing clouds.

Sunday has a split in temperatures, with the south remaining quite warm and the north notably cooler and cloudier.

Some storms are possible tomorrow night and again on Tuesday, which are followed up by generally cooler conditions for the remainder of the week.

