Man apparently shot during attempted robbery in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man reported being shot during an attempted robbery.

At around 10:11 p.m. on Friday, September 10, the Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Peridot Road. Police believe that a man exited his vehicle in the area, and was approached by “several masked subjects” who tried to rob him. The man was shot in the lower half of his body, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital via a private vehicle for treatment of his injuries.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anybody with additional information about the incident should call Cedar Falls Police at (319) 273-8612.

