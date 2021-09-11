Show You Care
Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has declined to halt enforcement of an Iowa law that prohibits school boards from enacting mask requirements, saying there is no evidence that any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the law wasn’t in effect.

The ruling came Friday in a lawsuit filed by Frances Parr of Council Bluffs. She is the mother of twin boys.

She sued the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and several state officials last month in Polk County District Court. She sought an order halting enforcement of the law, arguing the law Reynolds signed in May violates her constitutional rights.

