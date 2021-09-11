Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa judge considers whether to halt state mask ban law

Masks
Masks(WMBF)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa district court judge is considering whether to halt enforcement of a state law that prohibits school boards from imposing mask requirements.

Attorneys argued Thursday over whether the Republican legislature and governor violated the constitutional rights of Frances Parr and her two sons when they signed the ban on mask mandates in schools into law.

Parr’s lawyer says she and her sons are harmed by not being able to send them to school safely since masks aren’t required and that the COVID-19 delta variant is spreading rapidly.

A state lawyer says the legislature has the authority to make such a decision and Parr doesn’t have standing to challenge it in court.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Div. of Criminal Investigation: Xavior Harrelson still missing following search of wooded area
Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools
Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
First responders are at the scene of an incident involving a car crashing into a funeral...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids funeral service building
Cancellation of show starring Ed Asner in Cedar Rapids leads local theatre to close brick and...
Cancellation of show starring Ed Asner in Cedar Rapids leads local theatre to close brick and mortar location

Latest News

Michael Weinstock was a firefighter in New York City during 9/11
Univ. of Iowa alum, former NYC firefighter reflects on 9/11
FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa....
Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took...
Officers identified in Jones County fatal officer-involved shooting
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges