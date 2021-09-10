Show You Care
Two hurt in stabbing in Cedar Rapids

It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
By Caitlin Harbach
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said a stabbing sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.

Officers were called to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital at 4:53 p.m. for two victims who had stab wounds.

Both victims arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Police said a 21-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries to the abdomen and a 17-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries to the chest.

Both victims are still in the hospital.

Their names are not yet released.

About 10 minutes before officers were called to the hospital, officers were dispatched to a fight in the 2900 block of Breyer Street Southwest.

When officers arrived on scene, there was no fight in progress.

Police said based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the stabbing victims and the fight are connected.

Investigators have conducted several interviews.

There is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the call for service involving the fight and how the victims were hurt.

Police said it appears the fight involved people who knew each other.

There are no reports of arrests so far.

