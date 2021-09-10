Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Twenty years later, lawmakers remember 9/11 on Capitol Hill

Some watched black smoke billowing over the Pentagon; others ran to safety. Lawmakers reflect on 9/11, 20 years later.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before brave passengers took down Flight 93 over Pennsylvania, hijackers were flying the plane towards our nation’s capital.

There was so much uncertainty at the Capitol. Many lawmakers witnessed the attacks unfold. Some rushed to safety, while others stayed behind.

Twenty years later, the memories are still fresh.

“It was a shocking day for everyone,” said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.).

“I’ll never forget it as long as I live,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Our country was under attack. People ran from government buildings.

“I saw black smoke rising over the Pentagon, having absolutely no idea what had taken place,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.).

The Capitol Police called for evacuation as news spread of another hijacked plane headed for D.C.

“If that plan had succeeded, there’s no telling what would have happened that day,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.). “Certainly, where I was sitting, the conference room that I was in would probably have been annihilated.”

Traffic was backed up for hours as workers tried to get home. But one lawmaker said he never left.

“I actually did not run from the Capitol; I spent my day in my office,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas). “Not really abiding by the evacuation rule, but taking calls from Kansans.”

That evening, congressional leadership said lawmakers could return to Capitol Hill.

“We went to the steps of the Capitol on a bipartisan basis,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich). “We all started singing God Bless America. It was just a stunning moment.”

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Div. of Criminal Investigation: Xavior Harrelson still missing following search of wooded area
Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools
Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in...
Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign
Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Iowa.
Former President Trump to hold rally in Iowa in October
FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Meat, farm workers to get $600 grants in new $700M aid plan
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Parents of disabled kids sue over Iowa ban on mask mandates
Governor holds conference on regarding rising numbers of Covid-19
Governor holds conference on regarding rising numbers of COVID-19