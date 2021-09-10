Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Temperatures heat up on Saturday

By Kalie Pluchel
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another morning with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 50s. You may need the light jacket out the door, but that layer won’t be needed by this afternoon. Our warm-up starts today as highs climb into the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday is still on track to hot, as temperatures climb into the 90s for the afternoon. Whether you’re headed to the Cy-Hawk game or you have other outdoor plans, make sure to stay safe & hydrated! Clouds will increase Saturday night as a cold front approaches. This will drop temperatures back to the 80s on Sunday. Shower chances increase Sunday night through the beginning of next week. Temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Div. of Criminal Investigation: Xavior Harrelson still missing following search of wooded area
Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools
Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

Latest News

Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
One More Comfortable Night
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Forecast today
Another quiet day