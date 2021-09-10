Temperatures heat up on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another morning with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 50s. You may need the light jacket out the door, but that layer won’t be needed by this afternoon. Our warm-up starts today as highs climb into the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday is still on track to hot, as temperatures climb into the 90s for the afternoon. Whether you’re headed to the Cy-Hawk game or you have other outdoor plans, make sure to stay safe & hydrated! Clouds will increase Saturday night as a cold front approaches. This will drop temperatures back to the 80s on Sunday. Shower chances increase Sunday night through the beginning of next week. Temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s. Have a great weekend!

