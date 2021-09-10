Teacher recalls the school day on 9/11 and what its like to teach the history to younger generations

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday marks 20 years since the horrific attacks on 9/11. The terrorist attacks on 9/11 changed America forever. On that day in 2001, the attacks killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Many people never forgot where they were when they heard of the first plane striking the World Trade Center, and the tragic day to proceed with it.

Rebecca Blocker has been teaching Social Studies at Linn-Mar High School since 2000.

“I remember pretty much every moment of that day,” said Blocker. “Being here in a school setting, it really kind of was impactful, I think, for all of us, because we had so many students who were, you know, kind of afraid, not sure what was really going on, they were kind of looking for guidance from us,”.

The first tower was struck at 8:46 ET, just as the school day was beginning.

“Kids were wanting to get on the internet wanting to find as much information as they could. So it was really sort of a chaotic day,’.

Blocker recalls the high emotions running through the school that day. One that sticks out to her is a student whose father was traveling out East for work, the student spent the day worrying about her father’s life. Luckily he was found safe.

Blocker and many other teachers feeling helpless not being able to give their students answers.

“It was just a lot of confusion on their parts, and also on our parts as well. So I think as teachers, we sort of felt a little bit at a loss at sort of how to kind of guide kids through this because we had never seen anything like it,”

Blocker watched history unfold before her eyes in her classroom. A day Blocker and many others will never forget changed the United States forever.

“This is the very first year, I’ve seen a group of ninth-graders who maybe a third of the class had absolutely no content knowledge, they had no background knowledge, because not only were they not born at the time, but now we’re getting further and further away from it,”

Blocker says the knowledge and understanding of 9/11 has faded for her students as the years go by.

“Those kids even you know, 10 years ago, they weren’t kids in that generation were not alive or were not able to remember what happened. But they still it was still fresh enough, I think in Americans minds that they were hearing about it from their parents or from other people,” said Blocker. “it’s so hard for me to kind of process that because for me, it’s as if it happened yesterday,”.

Blocker says it’s important for her students to understand this day in history to understand the dynamics of our country today.

“What happened on those days was not just a singular event, it led to so many other things,” said Blocker. “You can’t really understand what the circumstances of America are today if you don’t understand how we came to that place,”.

