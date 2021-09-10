North Linn’s defense has kept opponents off the board

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn football team has already matched their win total from last season. A big reason the Lynx are off to a hot start is because of their defense.

“Going on the road, two rivals in a row, Alburnett and East Buchanan back-to-back, we had those two circled on the calendar. We were a little concerned with rivals on the road, but it worked out the way we wanted and our defense is just playing outstanding right now,” said North Linn football head coach Jared Collum.

North Linn has put together back-to-back road victories to start the season 2-0. In the process, the Lynx defense hasn’t given up a point this season. Week one they shut out Alburnett 38-0 and in week two East Buchanan was silenced as North Linn picked up a 20-0 victory.

“That offense has given us fits for years. They’ve got a double tight wishbone. They’ve got big strong kids, really big running backs which was no different this year, but our kids just played really well. They got to the gaps and we ran to the football,” said Collum.

Collum gave his defense a lot of praise not just for playmaking, but for fundamentals in the trenches.

“Basically guys lined up in the right spot and they’re getting to the football, which is the key. We just have a bunch of guys that like to fly around,” he added.

“Our defense has really been putting in the work. Our front line has really been getting that power in the front and getting behind the line,” said senior offensive and defensive tackle Wyatt McMahon.

Another factor in the Lynx success so far this season is numbers. Having 23 players make up the junior and senior class not only brings in experience, but the team has the luxury of not having players play both ways.

“Last year, we only had three seniors, so everybody was playing both sides of the ball,” said senior offensive guard and defensive end Trey McEnany. “This year we get a lot more breaks, so everybody has full energy on whatever side they’re playing on the ball and giving 100 percent effort,” he added.

“The people that were playing both ways before were getting tired and now that we have the extra numbers they aren’t as tired and can play at full power on that one side,” added McMahon.

Heading into their meeting against Bellevue, North Linn’s back seven defensively could see a little more action, but Collum says he likes how his team is playing as a unit. He says its night and day difference from last year.

“Every guy is playing to the best of their ability and it’s obviously worked well so far,” added McEnany.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.