Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A look inside the STRATCOM bunker used by Bush on 9/11

By Brian Mastre and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Twenty years ago Saturday, President George W. Bush flew to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to get a better handle on our nation under attack.

WOWT reported on the U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, facilities at historical 55th wing, featuring a safety bunker, that hosted Bush on Sept. 11 and provided the safety and security necessary for him to make his crucial decisions regarding the nation’s safety.

The bunker, designed to withstand a nuclear blast, is located 40 feet underground and has enough space and rooms to serve as a hotel for the president and his team.

The president came there from Florida then Louisiana that day to talk with his national security team. He wanted to know more about the terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

“The president and a lot of his team came down here,” said Mike Hoskins, Offutt’s Deputy Director of Plans and Programs. “The Secret Service and advisors were down here, and all day, the president had been looking to communicate with people that weren’t around him at the time.”

The 55th wing bunker has since been dismantled and is no longer in use. In fact, STRATCOM moved command and control operations to a new facility on Offutt Air Force Base in 2019.

In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush deplanes Air Force One at...
In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush deplanes Air Force One at Offutt Air Force Base on Sept. 11, 2001. The president got updates on the 9/11 terror attacks while at STRATCOM.(Eric Draper | U.S. National Archives)

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Div. of Criminal Investigation: Xavior Harrelson still missing following search of wooded area
Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools
Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

Latest News

Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced a gator, called Okefenokee Joe, passed away from old age.
‘Okefenokee Joe,’ massive gator around since WWII, dies
First responders are at the scene of an incident involving a car crashing into a funeral...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids funeral service building
FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people covered in dust from the collapsed World Trade...
20 years later, fallout from toxic World Trade Center dust cloud grows
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) scores on a 56-yard touchdown run during the first half of...
CyHawk match-up set for national attention
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden says GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules