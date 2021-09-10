Linn County Sheriff’s Office warns of traffic delays ahead of Luke Bryan Farm Tour Concert

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is warning Cedar Rapids residents about likely traffic delays Friday afternoon and night on Wright Brothers Boulevard due to the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Concert.

Officials said concert attendees are expected to begin arriving at Brown Farms, located at 10301 C Street Road Southwest, at around 2 p.m.

Parking for the concert will be on C Street and Spanish Road south of Wright Brothers Boulevard. Law enforcement will be monitoring traffic.

Officials said traffic will be directed north to Wright Brothers Boulevard once the event ends at around 11 p.m.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office released the following notes for drivers to be aware of:

“No traffic will be allowed to leave the parking area to the south on C St or Spanish Rd.

Traffic leaving the event on C St will be forced to go to I380 and then resume normal traffic flow.

Traffic leaving the event on Spanish Rd will go north on Spanish Rd to 76th Av and then to C St or Kirkwood Blvd to resume normal traffic flow.

After the concert, traffic will be restricted on Wright Brothers Blvd, 76th Ave and C Street, except for vehicles leaving the event until traffic flow returns to normal.”

Officials also warned that drivers will not be able to go north on Kirkwood Boulevard from Wright Brothers Boulevard because of road construction.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.