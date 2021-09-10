Iowa widow shares husband’s last voicemail from 9/11

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Jim Cleere’s family has still not been able to bring his remains back to Iowa, 20 years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

KCCI reports Cleere was in New York on a business trip as he watched the first plane hit the North Tower from his hotel room. He left two voicemails for his wife, his words remaining steady and calm.

“I just want to let you know I’m OK if you hear anything on the news,” Cleere said.

His wife, Jean, says they talked on the phone, at one point he told her he just needed to find a way home.

Jean says she would later meet the man who tried to get her husband on a stretcher.

She says it took her about two weeks to accept her husband was gone.

“I burst into tears and I said he is not coming home,” Jean Cleere said. “We had a hard time. That’s a hard thing to accept.”

Two decades later, she said it still feels like yesterday.

“If someone were to ask me what do I miss most about him, it would be his voice,” Jean Cleere said.

His voice is forever memorialized in voicemails he left for his wife, but also songs he recorded for fun. His wife now plays them to heal.

Jean Cleere and her daughter will be in New York City for the 9/11 Memorial Service.

They also plan to visit the 9/11 museum, where Jim’s voicemails will be a part of the display.

