Iowa elected officials react to Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds and several other elected officials in Iowa expressed opposition to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more people.

Biden’s latest COVID-19 strategy, announced on Thursday, requires employers with 100 or more employees to require vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week.

Reynolds criticized the move, saying, “President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves. Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery.”

As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. It’s time for President Biden to do the same. Enough is enough. (3/3/) — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) September 9, 2021

Rep. Ashley Hinson echoed the governor, saying on Twitter she shares in the outrage many Iowans have already expressed.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, a choice my family and I decided to make because the vaccine is safe and effective, and a choice I believe Iowans should be able to make for themselves,” Hinson said in a series of tweets. “Doling out fines to small businesses and punishments to workers will only worsen the economic challenges we are facing. This is the wrong approach to increasing vaccinations and moving our country forward.”

Doling out fines to small businesses and punishments to workers will only worsen the economic challenges we are facing. This is the wrong approach to increasing vaccinations and moving our country forward. — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) September 10, 2021

Sen. Chuck Grassley said while he encourages Iowans to get vaccinated, he doesn’t think the government should mandate it.

Ive always encouraged Iowans who are eligible to get the safe & effective COVID-19 vaccine & continue 2 encourage but it is YOUR choice I OPPOSE the heavy hand of federal govt mandating the vaccine on private biz — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 9, 2021

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she is “deeply opposed to the federal mandate.”

Deeply opposed to federal mandate requiring Americans to receive COVID-19 vaccines. I gave COVID-19 vaccines in #IA02 & encourage adult vaccination & speaking with doctor with concerns. Natural immunity effective & respect choice. Our job to transparently show benefits & risks. — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) September 9, 2021

On Friday morning, people gathered in Washington Park in Dubuque to protest the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

Dubuque vaccine mandate protest WATCH: People are gathering in Washington Park in Dubuque to protest the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate. FULL STORY: https://www.kcrg.com/2021/09/09/biden-requiring-federal-workers-get-covid-shot-ap-source-says/ Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Friday, September 10, 2021

