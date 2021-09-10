The heat is on

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southerly turn to the wind is bringing up some hot conditions. Although it appears our records will be safe highs are expected to top off near or above 90 on Saturday. As quickly as the warm air moves in, a cold front passes by on Sunday. This brings more clouds and seasonable temperatures. Next week is looking a bit more active with scattered rain chances. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

