Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

The heat is on

By Joe Winters
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southerly turn to the wind is bringing up some hot conditions. Although it appears our records will be safe highs are expected to top off near or above 90 on Saturday. As quickly as the warm air moves in, a cold front passes by on Sunday. This brings more clouds and seasonable temperatures. Next week is looking a bit more active with scattered rain chances. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Div. of Criminal Investigation: Xavior Harrelson still missing following search of wooded area
Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools
Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Weekend forecast
Temperatures heat up on Saturday
Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
One More Comfortable Night