Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half staff for anniversary of 9/11

(WITN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“This year marks a somber milestone of the September 11th terrorist attacks on our nation,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “Twenty years later, we still remember that day so vividly and it’s why we continue to honor and remember the innocent lives lost, those that made the ultimate sacrifice, and those that continue to fight and protect our freedoms to this day.”

The state will lower all flags to half staff at the State Capitol Building, in the Capitol Complex and at all public buildings, grounds and facilities.

Residents, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to also fly flags at half-staff as a sign of respect.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

