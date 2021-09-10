Gov. Reynolds: ‘Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/WOI) - President Biden on Thursday laid out a six-step strategy to combat COVID-19, including a new vaccine mandate for nearly 100-million Americans.

The Biden administration is requiring employers with 100 or more employees to require vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week.

Governor Kim Reynolds criticized the move. She released a statement reading:

“President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves.

Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery.

As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. It’s time for President Biden to do the same. Enough is enough.”

One legal expert in Iowa said the president’s jurisdiction allows him to impose the new vaccine requirement.

President Biden has federal jurisdiction over employers with more than 100 workers, health clinics that receive Medicare or Medicaid funds, and government workers.

Des Moines attorney Gary Dickey explained to WOI that Biden is trying to find all the areas of federal regulation where he has the authority to impose this type of vaccination mandate.

“For hospitals that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds, they can make receipt of those funds condition upon having your employees vaccinated,” Dickey said. “For businesses and industries that fall within the regulation of OSHA, he has directed OSHA to impose a vaccination requirement as a safety rule for those industries.”

Dickey also said he expects some companies to try and find loopholes in the requirement.

