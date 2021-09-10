Show You Care
CyHawk match-up set for national attention

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) scores on a 56-yard touchdown run during the first half of...
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) scores on a 56-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP/KCRG) - Saturday’s matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa is not only the first time both teams have been ranked going into the CyHawk game, it’s a top-10 matchup.

Watch the CyHawk Game on KCRG-TV9 (ABC) at 3:30 pm.

The Hawkeye of the Big Ten come in on a seven-game winning streak, during which they have won by an average of 23 points per game. Iowa’s expectations are high after drubbing then 17-ranked Indiana in its season opener last week.

The Cyclones opened the season with a lackluster victory against Northern Iowa and are hoping to break a five-game losing streak in the series. The Cyclones came into the season with high expectations and dreams of the program’s first ever trip to the college football playoffs.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Ames Saturday to preview the game. The show airs live from a key college game each week to highlight the best games each week. The show also visited Ames in 2019 for the CyHawk game. That visit started the now legendary effort of Carson King, who’s sign pleading for beer money lead to a $2 million donation to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital and a new charitable foundation.

