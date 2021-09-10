Show You Care
Cedar Rapids hospitals limiting elective surgeries due to rising COVID-19 cases

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids’ two hospitals will once again delay elective surgeries due to rising COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, health officials reported 50 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Linn County. That’s more than three-times the amount from a month ago.

UnityPoint - St. Luke’s said it’s temporarily limiting elective surgeries to ensure capacity to serve the community and emergency cases.

Mercy Medical Center said it is also limiting the number of elective procedures that require hospitalization afterward.

However, UnityPoint Health confirmed its Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, Allen Hospital in Waterloo and Finley Hospital in Dubuque are not reducing surgeries or procedures at this time, and are operating as normal.

KCRV-TV9 also reached out to MercyOne, who said all of its hospitals continue to provide non-emergent surgeries.

