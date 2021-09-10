Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids funeral service building

First responders are at the scene of an incident involving a car crashing into a funeral...
First responders are at the scene of an incident involving a car crashing into a funeral service building in Cedar Rapids Friday morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are at Papich-Kuba Funeral Service at the corner of 16th Avenue and J Street Southwest, where a car crashed into the building Friday morning.

First responders were called to the area before 10 a.m.

Officials have not reported details on what may have led up to the crash, nor whether there are any injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Div. of Criminal Investigation: Xavior Harrelson still missing following search of wooded area
Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools
Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

Latest News

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) scores on a 56-yard touchdown run during the first half of...
CyHawk match-up set for national attention
Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half staff for anniversary of 9/11
Man sentenced in Iowa for flying plane without a license
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in...
Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign