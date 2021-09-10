Car crashes into Cedar Rapids funeral service building

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are at Papich-Kuba Funeral Service at the corner of 16th Avenue and J Street Southwest, where a car crashed into the building Friday morning.

First responders were called to the area before 10 a.m.

Officials have not reported details on what may have led up to the crash, nor whether there are any injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

