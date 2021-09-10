Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officials say body found inside burning Mason City house

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials say a body was found inside a burning home in Mason City this week.

The Globe Gazette reports that firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving firefighters began putting out the flames, and once they were able to enter the house, crews discovered a person inside who had died.

Officials have not released the person’s identity. An autopsy was ordered to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed the home.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Div. of Criminal Investigation: Xavior Harrelson still missing following search of wooded area
Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools
Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

Latest News

Steve Miller of Cedar Rapids shares his mental health journey.
Cedar Rapids man 23 years into recovery shares mental health story in hopes of helping others
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan
Iowa Sheriff says he will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees
KCRG-TV9's Jackie Kennon and our gardening experts explain how to keep plants safe during the...
Gardening expert explains how to keep plants safe as seasons change