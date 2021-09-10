Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Div. of Criminal Investigation: Xavior Harrelson still missing following search of wooded area
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Fatal crash closes Highway 151 north of Walford
Adventureland in Altoona says it will remove three rides and add 10 new ones.
Adventureland to remove 3 rides, add 10 new ones next year
Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools

Latest News

A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Two hurt in stabbing in Cedar Rapids
UI student who filed a sexual assault complaint against Fiji members wants her name known
‘Justice for Makena’: Student who filed a sexual assault complaint against Univ of. Iowa fraternity members wants her name known
UI student who filed a sexual assault complaint against Fiji members wants her name known
UI student who filed a sexual assault complaint against Fiji members wants her name known