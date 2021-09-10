Show You Care
Big 12 invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a goal line pylon before Duquesne played TCU in an NCAA college football game, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Big 12 has extended membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the Power Five league. That comes in advance of the league losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - The Big 12 has extended membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the Power Five league.

That comes in advance of the league losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference.

The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved on the applications of the four schools on Friday.

That came only six weeks after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to join its league in time for the 2025-26 season.

