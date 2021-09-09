Show You Care
Stabbing investigation leads to discovery of Waterloo church burglary

(WMBF)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating two robberies at churches in Waterloo this week, including one that was discovered during a stabbing investigation.

Officers were called to the emergency room at Covenant Medical Center at about 10:17 p.m. on Tuesday for a stabbing victim.

Police said the victim claimed to have been stabbed at Linden United Methodist Church, located at 301 Butler Avenue.

After an investigation, officials said it was discovered that a burglary had occurred at the church. Police have not said whether the stabbing and robbery are connected.

A second church robbery was reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Ambassadors for Christ at 1721 Mulberry Street.

Officials said the two burglaries are not believed to be related at this time.

